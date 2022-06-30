Jake Paul says he’s moving on from Tommy Fury fight due to VISA issues

Jake Paul is seemingly moving on from his booking with Tommy Fury for August.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face ‘TNT’ this August at Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the second time that they’ve been booked. The first bout was set for December 2021 but was canceled due to Fury pulling out.

Now, it seems that the fight might be off once again. Following the announcement of the two stars facing off, the bout began running into issues. Namely, Fury is unable to get into the United States at the moment.

The reason is speculated to be tied to Daniel Kinahan. The controversial promoter has been accused of being a drug kingpin and mobster. Tyson Fury, the older brother of Tommy, is a noted friend of Kinahan. ‘The Gypsy King’ has also been barred from entry to the U.S. due to his ties.

Since Tommy Fury was denied entry into the United States earlier this week, Jake Paul has blasted him on social media. The YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that his foe needs to get to the embassy and figure the situation out. According to Paul, that has yet to happen.

As a result, it seems the 25-year-old is ready to move on. Jake Paul took to Twitter earlier today to once again blast Tommy Fury for his VISA issues.

He also decided to take aim at his brother, for not moving forward with their bet as well. Paul ended the tweet by seemingly announcing his fight with Fury was off.

Tommy Fury is in hiding. Bitch made. Tyson Fury lawyer never got back to my team on setting up escrow for our $1M bet. Never believed in his brother. Instructed my team to do a Hova and move On To The Next One ☝️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2022

What do you think about Jake Paul’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Tommy Fury? Sound off in the comments below!