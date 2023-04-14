VIDEO | Aljamain Sterling and Raul Rosas Jr. squash their beef in post-UFC 287 training session

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Raul Rosas Jr. have squashed the beef.

‘Funk Master’ and ‘El Nino Problema’ have quietly been on bad terms for a while. Following Rosas Jr.’s victory over Jay Perrin in his promotional debut last December, he stated that he felt he could be champion already. Given Sterling’s place atop the division, it’s not surprising he took a bit of offense.

Following the prospect’s comments, the bantamweight champion revealed a prior training together. Sterling previously recalled that he trained with Rosas Jr., and his father was secretly filming their time grappling together. According to the bantamweight prospect, he dominated the champion in that training session.

However, it appears that the beef is now over. Raul Rosas Jr. made his return earlier this month on the main card of UFC 287 against Christian Rodriguez. While the bantamweight prospect had success in the first, he wound up getting dominated in the following two rounds. At the end of the three-round contest, Rodriguez won by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier opined that it could benefit him. ‘DC’ stated that Rosas Jr’s loss could help teach him humility, and can help him get to where he wants to be. It seems that the former double champion was right.

Aljamain Sterling uploaded a video to YouTube showing himself training with Raul Rosas Jr. In the video, the bantamweight champion stated that the beef was squashed after UFC 287 and that the two had reached out to work things out.

Aljamain Sterling discusses meeting with Raul Rosas Jr.

“Talking to Raul was cool,” Aljamain Sterling said in the video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “I think he saw the message I put out on Twitter, and then from there, he reached out to me on [Instagram]. I told him to come down, like let’s talk, wasn’t sure if he was [coming], he said he would. [I] just kind of picked his brain and asked who he’s training with, sparring with, who’s in his corner, who’s his MMA coach, and things like that.”

He continued, “I kinda let him do the talking, I don’t like to talk too much, I like to listen. Almost let people figure out their own problems by just someone hearing them out. I already offered him to train, we’ll get some work in, more so just drilling. The young kid man, he’s got a bright future.”

