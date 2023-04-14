Jon Anik reveals that Colby Covington beef has been squashed: “I never felt particularly threatened”

UFC commentator Jon Anik has finally discussed his brief feud with Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ has been out of the cage since his win over Jorge Masvidal over a year ago. However, last month in London at UFC 287, the former interim champion made a shocking return. Covington weighed in as the main event’s backup fighter and was cageside for the card.

Following Leon Edwards’ win over Kamaru Usman in the main event, Dana White stated that the wrestler would get the next title shot. The decision has proved to be a controversial one, as ‘Rocky’ stated he had no plans to face Covington. Furthermore, fellow welterweights, such as Belal Muhammad hit back at the former interim titleholder.

Jon Anik later interviewed the aforementioned Belal Muhammad on his podcast, where the welterweight bashed Colby Covington. That was enough for ‘Chaos’ to hit back at ‘Remember the Name’, and also threaten the UFC commentator. While many fighters came to Anik’s defense, he was admittedly never really scared.

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, the commentator discussed their brief feud. Anik stated that he’s already squashed the beef with Covington and that he was never afraid of any real physical confrontation. He also added that the support of fighters and fans did mean a lot.

Jon Anik discusses situation with Colby Covington

“I mean, Colby Covington revealed my hometown to the world. So, not far from here, West Boca Raton [Florida], doors are unlocked,” Jon Anik joked during an episode of Room Service Diaries with Morning Kombat. “…[It was] a little bit [weird] and I think you can argue he crossed a line but I never felt particularly threatened. More so, I felt the support of Jorge Masvidal, Jamahal Hill, and a lot of other athletes. I certainly appreciate that.”

He continued, “I don’t know that you need to inject anyone’s kid into the equation, and there will be a point in time on Snapchat or somewhere else where my 11-year-old daughter will come across that clip. There will have to be some explaining to do, but by and large, Colby and I are good. We addressed it privately.”

