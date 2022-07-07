Jake Paul reveals brother, manager cautioned against Hasim Rahman Jr. fight: “I’m literally crazy”

Jake Paul has revealed that his team isn’t excited about his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Tommy Fury in August on Showtime pay-per-view. However, the latter quickly ran into issues gaining entry to the United States. The card was set for Madison Square Garden in New York.

‘TNT’ was denied entry to the United States following the bout’s announcement. While not confirmed, many speculated it was due to his ties to Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan. Due to the travel issues, the YouTuber began to look at other possible opponents.

Earlier today, Jake Paul made it official that his fight with Tommy Fury was off. The 25-year-old then announced Hasim Rahman Jr. as the replacement opponent. ‘Cold Blooded’ is a 12-1 heavyweight prospect, who got knocked out by McKenzie Morrison in his most recent outing.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Many fans were shocked at the matchup being made, mainly due to the heavyweight’s size and experience. Now, Jake Paul himself has revealed that his manager and brother don’t like the fight for the same reason. The YouTuber discussed the bout in an interview with ESPN.

“This is a harder fight in my opinion. I want to challenge myself, show the fans that I’m crazy, I’m literally crazy. There’s no reason that I should be taking this fight. Naskia told me, ‘I don’t think the risk is worth the reward, the risk doesn’t justify the reward’. My brother said the same thing to me, ‘Bro, I don’t think you should do this. Like what if he accidentally knocks you out, like you just got knocked out by this kid nobody knows about.”

Jake Paul continued, “I don’t care, I’m crazy. I want to prove to the boxing world that I’m a real dog, which I am. I’m going to go in there with this 12-1 kid, who’s bigger than Tommy Fury. He’s faster than Tommy Fury, all these things. I’m going to put on a performance of a lifetime.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.? Sound off in the comment section below!