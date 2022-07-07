Sean O’Malley calls out Henry Cejudo after recent altercation: “Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk”

Sean O’Malley is looking to fight Henry Cejudo his next time out.

After O’Malley had a No Contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, Cejudo interrupted ‘Suga’s’ backstage interview and was heckling them. Since then, the two have taken shots including Cejudo saying O’Malley was studdering his words and is confident he would dominate the bantamweight prospect.

“First of all, his performance absolutely sucked. He talks a lot, if anyone talks,” Cejudo said on the Triple C & The Schmo show (via Sportskeeda). “I’m proven … I don’t think I talk enough to be honest with you… I just think he thinks he’s better than he really is, and to me that’s a problem, so I challenged him. I’m like ‘What’s up now, you ready?’ He’s like ‘ok, ok, ok,’ I should start calling him stuttering Sean how he tripped over his own damn words. But anyways, he doesn’t want this smoke, that would be the worst. It would be like Jake Paul facing Jon Jones. I would eat that dude alive.”

Now, after all the back-and-forth, Sean O’Malley took to social media to call out Henry Cejudo, but isn’t sure if ‘Triple C’ actually wants the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry. Can’t find his twitter someone tag please — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 7, 2022

“Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk @henry. Can’t find his twitter someone tag please,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter.

If the UFC does book O’Malley vs. Cejudo it would be a massive fight and could easily headline a Fight Night card or be a co-main event on a pay-per-view. The winner would also be right in the mix to earn a bantamweight title shot but it’s unknown if Cejudo or the UFC is interested in making the fight.

Sean O’Malley is coming off the No Contest to Munhoz and before that he was on a three-fight win streak. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, retired following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title but has re-entered the USADA testing pool and is eyeing a return.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Would you like to see Sean O’Malley vs. Henry Cejudo?