John Fury says Jake Paul now has the right to call himself a professional boxer: “He impressed the hell out of me”

John Fury believes Jake Paul now has the right to call himself a professional boxer following his fight with Tommy Fury last night.

In their ‘The Truth’ main event on Sunday, Tommy Fury was able to overcome Jake Paul. While it came down to a split decision, many feel as if it was a clear and decisive victory for ‘TNT’.

Given the emotion he showed after the contest, it’s also pretty obvious to see how important the win was for him.

A lot of folks were downplaying what Paul brought to the table before the bout. One of those individuals was John Fury, Tommy’s father.

However, in his post-fight interview, he certainly changed his tune.

John Fury gives respect to Jake Paul despite his defeat to Tommy Fury: "He has the right to say he's a professional boxer." pic.twitter.com/jijAWAIm2M — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023

“Jake Paul is a lot better than I thought he was, to be honest with you. By the way, he has the right to say he’s a professional boxer, because he impressed the hell out of me. He took great shots, he give great shots. They served up a lot better fight than some British champions, European champions, and high level boxers. But don’t forget, they’re all novices.”

John Fury praises Jake Paul

“He’s [Tommy] made his father very, very proud and you know what, Jake Paul’s family can be equally as proud of him because he showed determination, grit and steel, they both wanted the win that bad.”

John Fury is a controversial figure at the best of times. Alas, in this particular instance, it was important for him to acknowledge that Jake did make it an entertaining fight.

Who knows, maybe they’ll run it back one day.

Do you agree with the assessment of John Fury? How do you rate Jake Paul as a boxer and is there a good chance the rematch happens this year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!