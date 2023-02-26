MMA Fighters react after Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul

Several MMA Fighters took to social media with reactions following tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury result in Saudi Arabia.

Paul (6-1 Boxing) and Fury (9-0 Boxing) finally collided inside of the ring this evening at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which was being billed as ‘The Truth’, was scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and took place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul, 26, entered the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that win, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury had entered the squared circle in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of the Brit’s eight career wins had come by way of knockout.

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Fury’ contest proved to be a good fight overall. Tommy Fury was able to establish his jab early and utilized the strike to get off the better volume of punches throughout the fight. After a pair of controversial point deductions, it seemed that Fury was ahead on the scorecards headed into the eighth and final round. Despite getting a brief knockdown in round eight, Jake Paul was unable to score a finish and Fury once again battled back to land the better volume of strikes.

Official Result: Tommy Fury def. Jake Paul by split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73)

Check out the reactions of several MMA Fighters to ‘Paul vs. Fury’ below:

I think @jakepaul is winning this fight! Who you think? #PaulFury — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 26, 2023

Do you really think the promoters trying to fix the Paul vs Fury fight would have a paper script just floating around to leak on the internet? Take your tin foil hats off and just accept the fact that, regardless of the outcome today, Jake Paul can fight. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

I’m taking Jake Paul by KO. Let’s see what happens! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) February 26, 2023

Why does every single boxing PPV feel the need to drag the break between co main & main out for this long. We get it, we’ve seen 50 promos over the last few hours just get on with it 🤦‍♂️ — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) February 26, 2023

Somehow, I’m excited to watch this fight 😅 #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

I’m not gonna be that guy who sits here and talk shit while these boys get in there and make money for their families and entertain the crowd I’m happy for them and I’m watching the fight. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

Here we go…… #PaulFury are we excited for this 😆😆 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Fury’s energy is back and forth during his walk out. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Tommy came out blazing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

Fury is lookin better than I expected — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

Should've gone to bed 🤔 these guys arent bad enough that its funny and not good enough that its good — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023

Jake might have won a close around five but the point deduction, makes it a 9-9 round. So Fury still up 3-1 with a tied 5th. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

How do you take a point from Fury? — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

Jake does 3 good shots then stops the attack 🤨 #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Fury by UD, but we’ll see… — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

Jake gets scored the knocked down but Fury won the final round. I have Fury with the win. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Tommy Fury defeating Jake Paul:

I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

At least we got the right result. Great fight. Respect to both fighters #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

don’t ever speak my name again bitch you suck @jakepaul — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 26, 2023

Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now 😬😬😬 #PaulFury — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023

There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

No power, makes me want to dust off the gloves! — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 26, 2023

