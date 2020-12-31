Chris Leben says he is going to “body bag” Quentin Henry on February 5

MMA and BKFC veteran Chris Leben isn’t going to hold back when he takes on Quentin Henry on Super Bowl weekend.

Leben, who had previously announced his retirement earlier this year, currently holds a 2-1 professional bare knuckle record with his last bout taking place in June 2019. He’s been able to defeat Phil Baroni and Justin Baesman with his one and only loss up to this point being a decision against Dakota Cochrane.

Now, though, the 40-year-old is turning his attention to the future and what he hopes will be a strong 2021.

“Anyone make a 6” body bag? I’m about to put this dude in it. LEBEN vs HENRY Feb 5th, BKFC super bowl weekend Fisted hand @bareknucklefc,” Leven wrote on Twitter.

Leben has been able to reflect a lot on his career both in MMA and bare knuckle across the last few years, and that includes his final fight with the UFC when he was beaten by Uriah Hall via corner retirement.

“Here’s the biggest thing that I wanted to talk about,” Leben explained. “My UFC career did not finish the way I wanted it to. I don’t think most people’s do, but I ended up going through a ton of struggles, both in and out of the cage, battling with addiction, battling with alcoholism. Ultimately when I came here to The Arena, I got on that path to recovery. Most people that follow me know I just got my two-year coin. So I’ve been 100 percent sober for two years now. The battle’s been much longer than that. It’s been four years that I’ve really worked at it. I’ve had two slips on alcohol in the last four years, but the last two years, I’ve abstained from any and everything, and God willing, it’s going to be that way that way the rest of my life.

“For a guy that’s known for putting his heart in the cage, for a guy who would go out there and die before he gave up in a fight, I finished my UFC career on the stool,” Leben continued. “Now if you don’t know what that means, that means I didn’t answer the bell for the third [round]. The referee didn’t count me out. There was no TKO or submission. I just didn’t answer the bell for the third round. That’s because my heart wasn’t in it. That was devastating to me. It was crippling for me to finish my career that way.”

