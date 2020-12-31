Jan Blachowicz reacts to Israel Adesanya booking: “Charging legendary Polish power”

UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz has shared his first public reaction to his upcoming title defense against middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz and Adesanya have been linked to a champion versus champion fight for several months, and last night, UFC President Dana White made it official. The fight is targeted for UFC 259 on March 6.

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday morning, Blachowicz clarified that he hasn’t signed his contract yet, but confirmed that he’s agreed to the fight.

He also promised that his “Legendary Polish Power”—the same power that led to his title-winning knockout of Dominick Reyes in October—is charging up.

Everything is agreed. I'm just waiting for the contract to sign it. Charging #LegendaryPolishPower 🔋. https://t.co/MqavpgjkKO — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 31, 2020

Jan Blachowicz has won his last four fights. After succumbing to a knockout loss at the hands of Thiago Santos in early 2019, he bounced back with a knockout win over Luke Rockhold and a decision defeat of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The Polish puncher then kickstarted 2020 with a knockout victory over Corey Anderson, before capturing the title vacated by Jon Jones with the aforementioned knockout win over Reyes.

Despite his recent success, Blachowicz will enter the cage with Adesanya as an underdog. The middleweight champion has never been beaten in MMA, and after recent wins over Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, is looking increasingly unbeatable.

Blachowicz, however, sees clear paths to victory.

“Adesanya says he wants to go to 205,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I will be stronger, bigger, smarter in the fight. If UFC would like to do the fight I am ready. It would be a pleasure to fight and beat Adesanya and show him legendary Polish power at 205.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya collide for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 259 on March 6?