Jake Paul reacts after KSI scores two knockouts in one night: “Smart man not calling me out”

Jake Paul has some words for KSI following his victories over Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in one night.

KSI was in action inside the O2 Arena in London, England on August 27. In his first bout on the card, the YouTuber defeated rapper Swarmz in the second round. Later on in the night, he stopped Pineda in the third round.

Many were left unimpressed by the efforts of Swarmz and Pineda. It’s clear that Jake Paul is skeptical of KSI’s ability as a boxer.

Here’s what Paul had to say on Twitter after the event:

Smart man KSI is not calling me out. He knows the truth. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 27, 2022

Nate Robinson would beat KSI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 27, 2022

KSI and Paul went back and forth on social media prior to the August 27 event. The two agreed to collide down the road on Twitter but nothing has been set in stone at this time.

KSI made the initial proposal:

“I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept? [@jakepaul]”

Paul accepted the challenge but he had a request.

“Good morning guy ‘fighting’ rapper with a t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am better”

KSI followed up, making it clear that he wants this fight to go down.

“As of today in boxing you’re better. Let’s run it bitch.”

Paul was expected to share the ring with Hasim Rahman Jr. inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. That plan got derailed as Paul’s camp claimed Rahman wasn’t going to make the contracted weight.

