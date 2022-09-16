Mickey Gall says he has not been released by the UFC: “Don’t believe everything you read”

Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports.

Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.

His overall pro MMA record now stands at 7-5 and when you consider the depth of talent in the UFC right now, it’s not exactly surprising to think that his tenure with the company would be at risk courtesy of his recent shortcomings.

It was noted earlier this week that Gall had apparently been released by the promotion but as it turns out, according to the man himself, the 30-year-old is still hanging on.

Mickey Gall says he has not parted ways with the UFC. pic.twitter.com/LVpEXGw8bC — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 15, 2022

“Don’t believe everything you read. I have NOT parted ways with the UFC. I did fight out my last contract and have not signed a new one yet. I grew up in the UFC and love the UFC. But I am keeping an open mind and all doors are open. I’m still young and very hungry. I will keep you all posted trust me”

Mickey Gall may not go on to become a world champion but he’s the kind of fighter who constantly leaves you guessing ahead of every single fight he takes part in. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what the next step in his career turns out to be.

Do you think Mickey Gall will end up re-signing with the UFC? What is your favourite memory from his run with the promotion? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

