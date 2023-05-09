search

WATCH | Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have first faceoff full of hand fighting ahead of boxing match

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their first faceoff ahead of their August 5 boxing match.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Paul and Diaz are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated match. The fight serves as Paul’s first since losing to Tommy Fury earlier this year, while for Diaz it’s his first appearance since he fought out his UFC deal last September.

In the lead-up to the fight, both Paul and Diaz have predicted a KO. On Tuesday, they finally got to face-to-face following their press conference that saw a ton of hand fighting and sizing each other up.

Although Jake Paul and Nate Diaz didn’t get physical at the faceoff, no doubt seeing them faceoff adds more hype to the fight as some were skeptical it will happen. Currently, Paul is the betting favorite to beat Diaz and he has vowed to KO the former UFC star.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations. Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight like KSI next, but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the most bad-ass fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long,” Paul said in a press release. “People tell me Nate has been training with Andre Ward for years. That he has insane stamina. That he refuses to back down. Good for f*****g Nate. I haven’t forgotten about the slap backstage in Arizona, and on August 5th, a Problem Child is going to piece up and knock out the Stockton G.”

Jake Paul (6-1) suffered his first career loss back in February as he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury. Prior to that, he scored a decision win over Anderson Silva after knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch after he won a split decision the first time they met. His other three wins came by KO over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and AnEsonGib.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September to fight out his UFC deal. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. Diaz went 16-11 in the UFC with notable wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Anthony Pettis among others.

Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in August?

