Jamahal Hill predicts dominant win over Jiri Prochazka later this year: “I’m going to beat the dog s*it out of that man”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe his fight with Jiri Prochazka will be close.

‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of the octagon since January. In that outing, Hill scored an unexpected unanimous decision victory against Glover Teixeira. In the process, he won the light-heavyweight title that was left vacant by ‘Denisa’. Prochazka famously vacated the gold last year after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

While that injury was initially expected to hold the former titleholder out for upwards of a year, that estimate was off. Prochazka is now eyeing a return in the summer, possibly in August, at the UFC’s rumored return to Boston. Nonetheless, whenever the fight happens, Hill doesn’t believe it’ll be close.

Jamahal Hill previewed the fight in a recent interview with MMAJunkie. There, the light-heavyweight champion predicted that he would batter Prochazka in their clash later this year. Hill added that he’s been watching the former titleholder’s recent bouts, and is feeling great about his chances.

Jamahal Hill previews fight against Jiri Prochazka

“I’m hearing August, so hopefully we get that contract signed and get it in. But yeah bro, I’m not trying to wait past summer, that’s all I know,” Jamahal Hill stated in the interview. “… I know it’s going to be a great fight for the fans. He thinks he’s ready and I already know what it is so, I’m excited to show that… I understand this s*it, he’s not there. I was just watching his fights the other day, he’s not that guy.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to get him in there. I truly can’t wait to get him in there so they can see what it’s like, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be funny. Bro, it’s going to be funny. I’m going to beat the dog s*it out of that man.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!