search

Jamahal Hill predicts dominant win over Jiri Prochazka later this year: “I’m going to beat the dog s*it out of that man”

By Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t believe his fight with Jiri Prochazka will be close.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka

‘Sweet Dreams’ has been out of the octagon since January. In that outing, Hill scored an unexpected unanimous decision victory against Glover Teixeira. In the process, he won the light-heavyweight title that was left vacant by ‘Denisa’. Prochazka famously vacated the gold last year after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

While that injury was initially expected to hold the former titleholder out for upwards of a year, that estimate was off. Prochazka is now eyeing a return in the summer, possibly in August, at the UFC’s rumored return to Boston. Nonetheless, whenever the fight happens, Hill doesn’t believe it’ll be close.

Jamahal Hill previewed the fight in a recent interview with MMAJunkie. There, the light-heavyweight champion predicted that he would batter Prochazka in their clash later this year. Hill added that he’s been watching the former titleholder’s recent bouts, and is feeling great about his chances.

Jamahal Hill, Thiago Santos, UFC Vegas 59

Jamahal Hill previews fight against Jiri Prochazka

“I’m hearing August, so hopefully we get that contract signed and get it in. But yeah bro, I’m not trying to wait past summer, that’s all I know,” Jamahal Hill stated in the interview. “… I know it’s going to be a great fight for the fans. He thinks he’s ready and I already know what it is so, I’m excited to show that… I understand this s*it, he’s not there. I was just watching his fights the other day, he’s not that guy.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to get him in there. I truly can’t wait to get him in there so they can see what it’s like, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be funny. Bro, it’s going to be funny. I’m going to beat the dog s*it out of that man.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka

Related

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira

Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira have back and forth over potential light-heavyweight fight: "Kick your door in"

Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Israel Adesanya's coach eyes Jamahal Hill matchup next for champ-champ status: "Let's do it'

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2023

Eugene Bareman, the head coach of Israel Adesanya, thinks a matchup against Jamahal Hill makes sense for his pupil’s next fight. In the main event of UFC 287, Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight title with a […]

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill welcomes Alex Pereira to move up to 205lbs if he wins at UFC 287: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - April 7, 2023

Jamahl Hill is open to facing Alex Pereira if the Brazilian decides to move up to light heavyweight. After Hill became the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Pereira hinted at moving up to face the newly […]

Jamahal Hill, UFC 263
UFC

UFC champion Jamahal Hill shares footage of a former opponent experiencing police brutality: “Yo this wild asf”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2023

Jamahal Hill has shared footage of a former opponent of his experiencing police brutality back in 2012. UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been on quite the journey. From his childhood all the way […]

Jiri Prochazka, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Jiri Prochazka warns Khamzat Chimaev he will show him "his true power" in the cage after the Swede claims he beat up 'Denisa' in training

Cole Shelton - March 23, 2023

Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev are having a back-and-forth on how their previous training sessions went years ago. On Wednesday, Chimaev was on The MMA Hour and said he used to train with Prochzka, this […]

UFC champion Jamahal Hill has no plans of lobbying for better fighter pay like Francis Ngannou: “I’m just building bridges”

Harry Kettle - March 8, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka eyeing summer return against Jamahal Hill: "I will be back in full power, I will be the champion"

Josh Evanoff - February 17, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is plotting a summer return. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his clash with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 last June. In that headliner in Singapore, the two-light […]

Jamahal Hill
Israel Adesanya

Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2023

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in […]

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill hits back at critics who believe Jiri Prochazka is the legitimate light-heavyweight champion: "My man’s barely beat Glover"

Josh Evanoff - February 2, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t want to hear any talk about Jiri Prochazka. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home […]

Jon Jones

Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: "It's never stopped crossing my mind"

Josh Evanoff - January 31, 2023

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s […]