Jake Paul says brother is “f*cked” against Mayweather, fight is bad for boxing

Jake Paul has made some very surprising comments about his brother Logan’s upcoming exhibition bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The Paul brothers, both YouTube stars, have risen to prominence inside the combat sports bubble after a series of high-profile boxing matches with other celebrities.

The trend will continue on February 20, when Logan, the older of the two, takes on unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a controversial exhibition fight.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Jake opened up on his brother’s upcoming showdown with Mayweather. Surprisingly, he doesn’t seem to be a fan of the matchup, and sees it ending in disaster for his brother.

“My brother’s f***ed,” Jake said of his brother’s fight with Mayweather. “It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout.”

Some readers will likely question how Jake’s boxing matches—the most recent being a knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson—are any better for boxing than Logan’s fight with Mayweather.

Jake, however, seems to consider himself a more legitimate boxer than his brother.

“My brother’s a fake fighter,” he said. “I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1-1, I’m 3-0.

“I wish him the best of luck. It’s just like…don’t get in there with a guy who’s never even been knocked down. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident.”

Whether it’s true that Jake is a “real fighter” or not, his decision to leave his Calabasas mansion to dedicate his entire waking focus to his boxing career certainly speaks to his dedication to the sport.

YouTube star @jakepaul has announced today that he is leaving his multi-million dollar California mansion in an effort to alleviate distractions on his path to become “one of the biggest boxers in the world”. He is currently in talks to box @Benaskren on March 28th. — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) December 30, 2020

What do you think of these comments from Jake Paul?