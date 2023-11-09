Firas Zahabi says he was “speechless” after hearing news of the UFC’s split with USADA: “One guy is going to ruin it for everybody?”

Georges St-Pierre’s head coach Firas Zahabi has revealed his concern for the future after UFC’s split with USADA.

Last month, it was announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship would be parting ways with USADA, starting in January 2024. It appeared to be quite a bitter split, with USADA releasing a statement that noted their frustration with Conor McGregor and when he’d be cleared to compete again.

As you can imagine, this caused quite the stir in the MMA community. Many were happy to see USADA go, largely due to the controversies they’ve been involved in ever since their partnership with the UFC began.

Some, however, haven’t been so kind, including Firas Zahabi. The head of Tristar Gym recently gave his thoughts on the matter in a video on the gym’s YouTube channel.