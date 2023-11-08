Jake Paul set to box Andre August on December 15 in Orlando

By Susan Cox - November 8, 2023

Jake Paul is set to box Andre August on December 15th in Orlando.

Jake Paul

Taking to ‘X‘ Paul announced the news today that his opponent would be Andre August:

“Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing.”

The bout will take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Andre August (10-1 with 5 KOs), last fought and defeated Brandon Martin earlier this year. August, at 35, has only competed once in the last four years. August is the No. 45 rated cruiserweight in the U.S. according to BoxRec.

Jake Paul (7-1 with 4 KOs) most recently defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz this past August. Paul’s only loss in the ring came against Tommy Fury in February of 2023.

August spoke about his upcoming scheduled fight with Paul saying:

“I don’t talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

In a statement, Jake Paul spoke about getting in the ring with August:

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

Are you excited about the news that it will be Jake Paul vs Andre August on December 15th? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Jake Paul

