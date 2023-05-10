search

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he’s got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that Nate Diaz will defeat him in their upcoming boxing showdown.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

On August 5, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle once again. When he does, he’ll go head to head with Nate Diaz in a match-up that’s been brewing for years. The former UFC star will step into the boxing ring and try to become the second man to defeat ‘The Problem Child’, after Tommy Fury’s success back in February.

The end goal, it seems, has always been for Jake Paul to take on Conor McGregor. So, as you can imagine, McGregor was always going to get asked about the YouTuber’s meeting with his most prominent rival.

After hearing the Irishman’s response, Paul gave a retort of his own during a recent press conference.

“I think he’s got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off,” Paul said. “I like that, I like people that doubt me. I’m going to do what Conor couldn’t do, quite literally, and put a [wrench] in all of these plans here. I know Nate wanted to get out of the UFC, come make a bunch of money, fight me, win, then go back and probably fight Conor in the UFC. So that’s what these guys are hoping for. I’m going to stop all that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Paul hits back at McGregor

It’s clear to see that Jake Paul has earned the respect of the masses courtesy of his self-promotion and boxing antics. With that being said, he’ll have to beat Diaz fairly comprehensively if he wants any chance of a future collision with ‘Notorious’.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s prediction and Jake Paul’s response? Do you consider Paul to be the favorite for his fight against Nate Diaz? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul says Nate Diaz is a "do-or-die" fight for his boxing career: "I have to leave it all on the line"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson discusses training sessions with Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter: "He's 100% in"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson has shed light on Conor McGregor’s return. ‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for a return to the cage later this year against Michael Chandler. The bout will be McGregor’s first […]

Nate-Diaz-Nick-Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz slams "stupid a*s" media member who asked to box Nick Diaz on undercard of Jake Paul fight

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023

At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference, a media member made an unwise challenge to Nick Diaz. The two stars are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash in August. The bout will […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have first faceoff full of hand fighting ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their first faceoff ahead of their August 5 boxing match. Paul and Diaz are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated match. The fight […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz claims he's "the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Nate Diaz is full of confidence heading into his first professional boxing match. Diaz is set to headline a boxing pay-per-view against Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It is Diaz’s first fight […]

Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288

Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to "dust if off and come back" following recent Twitter feud

Jeffrey Walter - May 8, 2023
Henry Cejudo, Conor McGregor, Coach MacDaddy, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to coaching jab from Conor McGregor: "Your grappling is so you bad you can’t even submit a clean urine sample"

Jeffrey Walter - May 7, 2023

The war of insults between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor continued this evening with ‘Triple C’ getting in the latest jab. Cejudo (16-3 MMA) and McGregor (22-6 MMA) have never seen eye to eye, thanks […]

Conor McGregor Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo responds to criticism from Conor McGregor following loss at UFC 288

Fernando Quiles - May 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has fired back at Conor McGregor’s recent diss following UFC 288. Cejudo challenged Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 6. “Triple C” […]

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends super-middleweight title with relative ease (Video)

Zain Bando - May 6, 2023

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez proved once again why many believe he is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, defeating John Ryder with a one-sided unanimous decision (120-107, 118-109 x2). Alvarez had hinted at retirement with […]

Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: "As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz. On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight […]