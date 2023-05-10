Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he’s got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

Jake Paul has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that Nate Diaz will defeat him in their upcoming boxing showdown.

On August 5, Jake Paul will return to the squared circle once again. When he does, he’ll go head to head with Nate Diaz in a match-up that’s been brewing for years. The former UFC star will step into the boxing ring and try to become the second man to defeat ‘The Problem Child’, after Tommy Fury’s success back in February.

The end goal, it seems, has always been for Jake Paul to take on Conor McGregor. So, as you can imagine, McGregor was always going to get asked about the YouTuber’s meeting with his most prominent rival.

After hearing the Irishman’s response, Paul gave a retort of his own during a recent press conference.

“I think he’s got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off,” Paul said. “I like that, I like people that doubt me. I’m going to do what Conor couldn’t do, quite literally, and put a [wrench] in all of these plans here. I know Nate wanted to get out of the UFC, come make a bunch of money, fight me, win, then go back and probably fight Conor in the UFC. So that’s what these guys are hoping for. I’m going to stop all that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Paul hits back at McGregor

It’s clear to see that Jake Paul has earned the respect of the masses courtesy of his self-promotion and boxing antics. With that being said, he’ll have to beat Diaz fairly comprehensively if he wants any chance of a future collision with ‘Notorious’.

It's clear to see that Jake Paul has earned the respect of the masses courtesy of his self-promotion and boxing antics. With that being said, he'll have to beat Diaz fairly comprehensively if he wants any chance of a future collision with 'Notorious'.