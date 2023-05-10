Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich.

In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most exciting heavyweights in recent memory. However, he’s also experienced a few major setbacks.

In addition to his loss to Francis Ngannou last year, ‘Bon Gamin’ was also submitted in just two minutes against Jon Jones. It served as his second chance at becoming the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, with the Frenchman failing to really show up against ‘Bones’.

Now, he’s got to go back to the drawing board.

In the eyes of his head coach Fernand Lopez, September seems like the right timeframe for him to step back into the Octagon.

“September.”

“Sergei Pavlovich would be a good opponent.”

Gane’s big comeback

Lopez also revealed how Gane felt in the wake of his quick defeat to Jon Jones.

“He was very affected. As soon as the fight ended, he was like, ‘Jeez, I f*cked up. What just happened?’ It happens. No matter the people who try to criticize you and what was wrong with your wrestling. Actually, you know what? Curtis Blaydes is a good wrestler, but the wrestling does not help every time. You can train hard. You can train very good on wrestling, but you will always be under a couple guys in the UFC in the wrestling department, you need to complete that game.

Quotes via MiddleEasy

Gane is clearly a very talented striker. Alas, if he wants to reach the next level, he needs to start rounding out the other parts of his game – and fast.

