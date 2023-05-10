search

Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich.

Ciryl Gane

In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most exciting heavyweights in recent memory. However, he’s also experienced a few major setbacks.

In addition to his loss to Francis Ngannou last year, ‘Bon Gamin’ was also submitted in just two minutes against Jon Jones. It served as his second chance at becoming the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, with the Frenchman failing to really show up against ‘Bones’.

Now, he’s got to go back to the drawing board.

In the eyes of his head coach Fernand Lopez, September seems like the right timeframe for him to step back into the Octagon.

“September.”

“Sergei Pavlovich would be a good opponent.”

Gane’s big comeback

Lopez also revealed how Gane felt in the wake of his quick defeat to Jon Jones.

“He was very affected. As soon as the fight ended, he was like, ‘Jeez, I f*cked up. What just happened?’ It happens. No matter the people who try to criticize you and what was wrong with your wrestling. Actually, you know what? Curtis Blaydes is a good wrestler, but the wrestling does not help every time. You can train hard. You can train very good on wrestling, but you will always be under a couple guys in the UFC in the wrestling department, you need to complete that game.

Quotes via MiddleEasy

Gane is clearly a very talented striker. Alas, if he wants to reach the next level, he needs to start rounding out the other parts of his game – and fast.

Do you think we will see Ciryl Gane vs Sergei Pavlovich later this year? If we do, who do you believe should be the favorite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Sergey Pavlovich UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s record setting title win at UFC 288: “Get a bigger win and call me out next one”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023
Amanda Nunes
Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes excited to defend her title against “real opponent” Irene Aldana at UFC 289: “After what I did with Julianna in our last fight”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she’s happier to be defending her UFC bantamweight title against Irene Aldana as opposed to Julianna Pena. At UFC 289 next month, the original plan was for Amanda Nunes to […]

Angela Hill, Michelle Waterson
Michelle Waterson

Angela Hill reveals she is being trolled by Michelle Waterson’s mom ahead of her UFC fight with Mackenzie Dern

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Angela Hill has a surprise troll in her Instagram comments. Hill is set to headline UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 against Mackenzie Dern as the fight was moved to next week’s card with the […]

Matt Brown, coronavirus
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Matt Brown plans to make a "statement" with KO win over Court McGee at UFC Charlotte: "I'm going to show I could do many more whether I choose to or not"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Matt Brown will finally be back in action this weekend. Brown last fought at UFC Columbus in March of last year where he dropped a split decision to Bryan Barberena. It was a fight he […]

Jairzinho-Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik doesn't think Jailton Almeida brings "anything different to the table," vows to KO him at UFC Charlotte: "I touch him, the fight is over"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has a ton of confidence heading into his UFC Charlotte main event fight against Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik and Almeida were originally booked as the co-main event, but the UFC decided to promote them […]

Colby Covington, Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington confident he'd KO Islam Makhachev if the lightweight champ moved up: "I think I dust him inside of three rounds"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023
Paul Craig
UFC

Paul Craig interested in potential fight with Alex Pereira: "I don’t rate his Jiu-Jitsu"

Lewis Simpson - May 9, 2023

Scotland’s Paul Craig has expressed an interest in fighting former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. The 35-year-old believes it’s a favourable matchup for him given Pereira’s underdeveloped ground game. Despite the offer from Craig, it’s […]

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz claims he's "the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Nate Diaz is full of confidence heading into his first professional boxing match. Diaz is set to headline a boxing pay-per-view against Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It is Diaz’s first fight […]

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili accepts challenge from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I will take another of Aljamain Sterling’s leftovers… For now!”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has accepted the challenge he received from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. UFC 288 took place last Saturday, May 6th which saw Aljamain Sterling  (23-3 MMA) defeat Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) via split […]

Sean O'Malley, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression: “It’s a bad recipe”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression. Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of last year at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared […]