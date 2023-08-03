Cory Sandhagen explains why he’s in a “win-win” situation if he beats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Sandhagen expects to earn a title shot

“I go out, I win this fight in a manner that I fight, which is exciting, I don’t really have to stress too much about having an exciting style, I think I’ll be the next guy fighting for the belt,” Sandhagen said at media day.

Part of the reason why Cory Sandhagen thinks he would be in such a good spot is due to the fact he would either get his rematch with Aljamain Sterling or would get to fight Sean O’Malley. Those are two fights he wants, and he’s confident he would get his hand raised in both.

“I think Sterling is going to win just cause I think he’s a way better competitor than O’Malley is. But, I want to fight Sterling because I want my revenge. And, I don’t want him to leave the division and have us all look like bitches without him taking an L before he takes off. I want my revenge on Sterling,” Sandhagen concluded. “But, from like a fan perspective, I know everyone wants to see me and O’Malley fight. So, it’s kind of a win-win for me as far as those two go. I get past Font, I fight real good, I perform, I stay focused, when I fight for the belt I think it’s going to be a really exciting matchup either way.”

Cory Sandhagen enters UFC Nashville coming off a decision win over Marlon Vera.