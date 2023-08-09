Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

By Susan Cox - August 9, 2023
Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Jake-Paul-Dana-White

It was just this past Saturday, August 5th that saw Jake Paul defeat Nate Diaz in a boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul, 26, defeated former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz, 38, with a unanimous decision victory after a hard-fought 10 rounds of action in the ring.

Following the bout, UFC President, Dana White told the media:

“For a kid pushing 40 years old, fighting a guy four weight classes bigger than him in boxing and two in MMA, and going the distance at his age against a 20-something-year-old kid, so far he’s fared the best out of everybody. He looked good. I’m happy for him.”

Paul took to ‘Twitter‘ responding to White with the following comments:

“Focus on taking care of @Wonderboy MMA purse. He’s pushing 41, you matched him against a 28 year old who totally disregarded the weight and you wanted to pressure him to fight.”

‘The Problem Child’ is alluding to ‘Wonderboy’ aka Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) getting matched up with Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA) who is actually 29, in a match-up at UFC 291 that was ultimately cancelled due to Pereira missing weight.

A controversy occurred after it was undetermined if Thompson would or would not get paid by the promotion following the cancellation.

Dana White, responded with:

“We always make sure that we take care of everybody… We’re working it out with Wonderboy right now… This should all be worked out by Saturday.”

Obviously there is no love lost between Jake Paul and UFC President, Dana White.

And, Paul is making it a point that he looks after his fighters, perhaps White, not so much.

What do you think of Paul going after White (once again)?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

