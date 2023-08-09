Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal “bitched out” out of their UFC 292 fight
Garry took to his social media on Wednesday and revealed that Geoff Neal has “bitched out” of their fight and he is in need of a new opponent. In the video, Garry confirmed that he would remain on the card and is ready to fight whoever in Boston, but does mention Neil Magny as a potential opponent.
Geoff Neal has bitched out – I’m still showing up in Boston ain’t no one stopping me… pic.twitter.com/UeP01Cs4Ls
— “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) August 9, 2023
“Okay, we know the f*****g truth. The moment you sent that message I knew it. Geoff Neal’s a bitch, what is God showing me right now. Is this God giving me what I initially asked for in Neil Magny? That is what I am trying to work out in my mind right now. That is what I’m trying to work out,” Ian Machado Garry said in a video he posted. “When I get met with situations like this, I try to think about why is this happening, as opposed to f**k sakes, Geoff Neal’s out, does that make sense? If he’s pulling out, there’s nothing I can do about that. There is nothing, it’s out of my control, I just have to sit here and think why.”
Ian Machado Garry a perfect 5-0 in the UFC
The news is no doubt disappointing for Ian Machado Garry but as he says in the video, he is open to fighting Neil Magny next weekend at UFC 292 in Boston. Whether or not that will come to fruition or if Garry will remain on the card is uncertain.
Garry (12-0) is coming off a first-round head kick TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez. The Irishman is 5-0 inside the Octagon and has also beaten Song Kenan by TKO, Gabe Green by decision, Darian Weeks by decision, and Jordan Williams by KO. He’s currently ranked 13th at welterweight.
With Geoff Neal out of his fight against Ian Machado Garry, UFC 292 is as follows:
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
- Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista
- Ian Machado Garry vs. TBD
- Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
- Gregor Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
- Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
- Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
