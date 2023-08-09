Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal “bitched out” out of their UFC 292 fight

Ian Machado Garry is in need of a new opponent at UFC 292.

Garry took to his social media on Wednesday and revealed that Geoff Neal has “bitched out” of their fight and he is in need of a new opponent. In the video, Garry confirmed that he would remain on the card and is ready to fight whoever in Boston, but does mention Neil Magny as a potential opponent.

Geoff Neal has bitched out – I’m still showing up in Boston ain’t no one stopping me… pic.twitter.com/UeP01Cs4Ls — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) August 9, 2023

“Okay, we know the f*****g truth. The moment you sent that message I knew it. Geoff Neal’s a bitch, what is God showing me right now. Is this God giving me what I initially asked for in Neil Magny? That is what I am trying to work out in my mind right now. That is what I’m trying to work out,” Ian Machado Garry said in a video he posted. “When I get met with situations like this, I try to think about why is this happening, as opposed to f**k sakes, Geoff Neal’s out, does that make sense? If he’s pulling out, there’s nothing I can do about that. There is nothing, it’s out of my control, I just have to sit here and think why.”