Bellator 300 set to feature four title fights
Last week, BJPENN.com reported that Bellator 300 would go down on October 7 in San Diego, California and one title fight on the card would be Usman Nurmagomedov defending his belt against Brent Primus. At the time, sources also informed BJPENN.com that the entire main card could be all title fights as it could be the final event in Bellator’s history.
Now, it was announced on The MMA Hour that Bellator 300 will also feature Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell for the heavyweight belt, Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano for the featherweight title, and Liz Carmouche defending her flyweight title against her friend and teammate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
Scott Coker releases statement on Bellator 300
“When I first joined Bellator, we set out to sign and develop the best available talent in the world and produce events for massive audiences,” Bellator president Scott Coker said in a press release about Bellator 300. “Our first tentpole event was Bellator 131 in San Diego, and we couldn’t be more excited to return to that very same arena for this monumental Bellator 300 event.
“We wanted to give the fans and supporters an epic night of fights and there is no better way to do that than showcasing these four incredible champions all putting their belts on the line. I’m proud of the all the work we have done to grow this brand and its athletes since I came on board. I can’t wait for Bellator 300, which is going to be the biggest event in the history of Bellator MMA,” Coker continued.
As of right now, Bellator has yet to confirm or deny reports that Bellator 300 will be the final event in the company’s history. PFL has reportedly been interested in buying them and merging the two promotions, but no deal has been reached at this time.
Regardless, Bellator 300 will be a massive event for the company and a must-watch event for MMA fans.
