Jake Paul agrees with “Rat” manager Ali Abdelaziz about Alvarez/Usman fight: “Canelo is ducking a lot of people”

Jake Paul may not agree with Ali Abdelaziz on much. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer seems to think the manager is right about Canelo Alvarez vs. Kamaru Usman.

Over the last few days, the well-known MMA manager and the boxer have gone back and forth. The main point of contention between the two men is that Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly shot down fighting UFC champion Kamaru Usman. Ali Abdelaziz, who represents ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, has blasted the boxer for turning down the fight to box Dmitry Bivol.

Alvarez has blasted both Usman and Abdelaziz as a result on social media. While many appear to be taking the side, the MMA manager has found something of a surprising ally. Well, calling him an ally is too much, but Jake Paul seems to agree that Alvarez is ducking other boxers.

‘The Problem Child’ discussed the situation in an interview with FightHub TV. While he noted that he’s not a fan of Abdelaziz, he does agree with his point. Paul opined that the boxer is facing unknown competitors and that he’s ducking other champions.

“I think Kamaru Usman’s manager is right in this sense. Even though he’s a rat, we all know he’s a little scumbag criminal, liar, got kicked out of a country. So, I think his manager’s a piece of s*it, don’t get me wrong. But, I think he’s right in the sense that Canelo is ducking a lot of people. You know, fight [Joseph] Benavidez, fight [Jermall] Charlo, why aren’t those fights happening? And, you know, he’s not fighting any really big names. These guys are relatively unheard of.”

What do you think about Jake Paul’s comments about Canelo Alvarez? Do you want to see the boxer faceoff against Kamaru Usman in the future?