Canelo Alvarez tells Kamaru Usman to “sit down” after recent back-and-forth: “You want the pay day right?”

Canelo Alvarez is getting tired of Kamaru Usman taking shots at him.

For months now, Usman has been vocal in his desire to box Canelo Alvarez. He believes it would be a massive fight as it would be the pound-for-pound best in MMA and boxing fighting one another. Although even Dana White had said he thinks that would end badly for Usman, the welterweight champ has continued to trash-talk Alvarez on Twitter.

I agree cuz it will not be me 👊🏻 https://t.co/m3UMAQfdls — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

“Let’s just all relax… before somebody gets hurt,” Usman said, with Alvarez responding with “I agree cuz it will not be me.”

After that comment, Usman then took a shot for Alvarez saying he would only fight him in the ring and wouldn’t step in the cage.

In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you? 👊🏿 https://t.co/UcLcmKkF83 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 27, 2022

“In the cage or the ring I’m willing find out in both… Are you?,” Usman said.

There’s no question if these two were to fight it would be a boxing match and Canelo Alvarez blasted Kamaru Usman for asking that question. Instead, he says Usman is the one who is calling him out so he should go to his sport.

You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make 👊🏻 https://t.co/4oMQ0LOq1m — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

“You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it’s not your turn yet I have a legacy to make,” Alvarez said.

As Canelo Alvarez says, he is focused on cementing his legacy and winning boxing world titles. He’s set to face Dmitry Bivol on May 7 as he looks to become the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title. If he wins that, the trilogy match against Gennady Golovkin would be next.

As for Kamaru Usman, he is rehabbing his hand and once he is healthy he will rematch Leon Edwards next. After that, perhaps the boxing match against Alvarez comes to fruition and the two can put the trash-talk to rest.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Canelo Alvarez and Kamaru Usman?