Gabe Green eyes a second-round knockout of Yohan Lainesse, targets future rematch with Daniel Rodriguez

Gabe Green is excited to finally be healthy again.

Green has not fought since UFC 258 in February 2021 when he defeated Phil Rowe by decision. Since then, he had eye surgery which he says has benefited him a ton as he can now see punches and kicks coming.

“After my last fight, I had eye surgery, just PRK. I was fighting pretty blind before and now I have 20/20 vision,” Green said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I have solid depth perception and fighting should be a little easier now, it seems to be a little easier as I can see punches come at my face.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Now that Green is healthy again, he’s set to return at UFC Vegas 53 on Saturday against Yohan Lainesse. Although his opponent is making his UFC debut, he is undefeated, and after looking him up, Green expects a very fan-friendly fight.

“I didn’t know about him, but one of my friends is one of those guys who watches every single fight so I asked him about Yohan,” Green explained. “He gave him a lot of respect and said he’s a good striker, and he’s not the first undefeated fighter I’ve fought, so bring it.”

Although Gabe Green is expecting a very fun striking fight, he believes his pressure and pace will be too much for Lainesse which will lead to a KO in the second round.

“I’m just going out there to fight him, I fully welcome him to bring it and I’m going to bring it, too and it will be fun to watch… I’m thinking second-round knockout, I’m feeling it,” Green said.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

If Green gets his hand raised, the hope is to get a quick turnaround and start building up some wins. But, his ideal plan is to rematch Daniel Rodriguez who he lost to in his UFC debut on short notice as he is confident he can beat him.

“He hasn’t lost, if he doesn’t lose I might need another fight or two. If he does somebody else and loses, it may happen sooner. I want that back,” Green concluded.

Who do you think will win, Gabe Green or Yohan Lainesse?