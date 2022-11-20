Michael Chandler eyes showdown with Jorge Masvidal: “You tell me who the BMF is right now”

Michael Chandler is playing fantasy matchmaker, and he thinks one bout, in particular, might just get his juices flowing.

Chandler is known for his exciting fighting style in the lightweight division. Whether he wins or loses, oftentimes, fans are more than satisfied seeing the former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion in action. With that said, he could be looking at another fan favorite to fight, but this one competes at welterweight.

Chandler recently told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that a clash with Masvidal for the BMF Championship intrigues him (h/t Sports Manor).

“But you tell me who the BMF is right now in the UFC. You tell me who the BMF is, you tell me who the fan….if we did a poll right now, who’s the baddest mother fudger in the UFC? Tell me that wouldn’t get the juices flowing of the entire mixed martial arts world. Michael Chandler vs Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. The Rock walking in with it over his shoulder and then handing it to me after 15 minutes.” Chandler said.

Jorge Masvidal hasn’t been in action since his unanimous decision loss against his former friend turned bitter rival, Colby Covington, back in March. Masvidal is hoping to snap a three-fight skid when he returns to the Octagon.

As for Chandler, he’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. With that said, three of those bouts earned Chandler a post-fight bonus thanks to his exciting fighting style. Time will tell if the UFC will entertain Chandler’s idea of a clash with Masvidal.