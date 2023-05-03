search

Henry Cejudo says his UFC 288 fight against Aljamain Sterling is “personal”: “I do want to hurt him”

By Cole Shelton - May 3, 2023

Henry Cejudo wants to hurt Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Henry Cejudo, UFC Brooklyn

Cejudo is ending his three-year retirement to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 288, as ‘Triple C’ is looking to reclaim the title he vacated after retiring. It’s an intriguing matchup and before the fight was made, the two were cordial with one another. However, since the scrap has been made official, the pair have been trash-talking one another to promote the fight.

With the two getting close to the fight night, Cejudo says he dislikes Sterling and says their UFC 288 fight is personal and he truly wants to hurt the bantamweight champ. He also says the entire fight is only around him coming back and cementing his legacy as one of the best ever.

“This is nothing but me making history. You may have the UFC belt, but that doesn’t mean you are the best in the world, the best in the world is right here. It is personal and I do want to hurt him,” Cejudo said on the UFC promo video. “I will bring war and I will take you out on the East Coat in front of your people. I’m willing to do it whatever it takes to win, Aljamain there is only one king and he’s right here.”

Currently, the betting odds have this fight as a pick’em with a slight lean toward Cejudo reclaiming the belt. The fight is also favored to go the distance, but both Cejudo and Sterling have been vocal in their confidence to get the stoppage win.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) hasn’t fought since UFC 249 when he scored a TKO win over Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight title for the only time. He had won the vacant belt with a TKO victory over Marlon Moraes after defending his flyweight title one time.

Who do you think will win at UFC 288, Henry Cejudo or Aljamain Sterling?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

