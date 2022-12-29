Gervonta Davis vehemently denies domestic violence allegations: “Are you f**king crazy?!”

Gervonta Davis has denied the recent domestic violence allegations made against him.

On Wednesday, Davis allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head with a “closed hand type slap,” leading to his arrest Tuesday afternoon in Florida, according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office incident report. He was arrested at 2:50 p.m. ET Tuesday on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records. Davis remains in custody after a Wednesday morning court hearing, where bail was set at $1,000, a jail official said.

The incident report states that the woman doesn’t live with Davis, and suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth. It is also reported that Davis was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the alleged incident.

However, Gervonta Davis recently took to Instagram – in a now-deleted post – where he strongly denied those allegations. He claims he never hit anyone and is not a monster as many portray him to be.

“Do no let these people misguide you all on this bullshit. This was just yesterday moments before me and my child mother had (an) argument! Watching frozen with my oldest daughter. I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f*****g daughter are you f*****g crazy, I’m not a monster. I been quiet for too long,” Davis wrote. “I don’t have media team, PR, good lawyer spokesman, nothing off that. That’s the only reason I’m doing this now! Just to clear my name! I been doing shit on my own since I started this shit. These people done put out so much stuff aired this everywhere and have a f*****g helicopter flying over my house now as I write this becuz they look at this shit as money to them and trying to get as much money as possible.

“They rush to my child mother offering her 50k just to pressure chargers. Like they did with my first child mother, so bad they couldn’t get her so they got a lady they calmed she was into the mess also a lady that known for her suing people for money reason. They got her! Which I have to pay 300k to and I didn’t lay a finger on her or even know what this lady looks like! They doing this for money to and also to destroy me! I am not a monster, I have two beautiful daughters that have to grow up someday and see this bullshit! They post this bullshit worldwide before anything. They even post a snippet of the police call which my child mother was crying on becuz I wouldn’t give her my truck! SHADEROOM, goospinthecity itonsite and the rest of the internet bogs. Y’all don’t care if it true or false. He did or didn’t. Y’all just want to put it out there becuz it’s beneficial to y’all businesses,” Davis concluded.

Gervonta Davis (27-0) is supposed to headline a PBC pay-per-view on January 7 against Hector Garcia in Baltimore. Should he win, he’s expected to face Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas on April 15, but whether or not he will still fight next week is uncertain.