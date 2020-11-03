Ryan Garcia calls for fight with Gervonta Davis: “I’m extremely confident I’d beat that boy down”

Lightweight boxing star Ryan Garcia is calling for a match against Gervonta Davis just days after Gervonta knocked out Leo Santa Cruz.

Davis picked up a devastating KO win over Cruz this past weekend in San Antonio, Texas. In his first appearance in the boxing ring in 2020, Davis picked up a sixth-round KO win to improve his overall boxing record to a perfect 24-0 with 23 knockouts. Davis is one of the top fighters at lightweight right now and so is Garcia, so a fight between them in the near future is certainly a possibility.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the days after Davis KO’ed Cruz, Garcia called for a matchup against Davis and told his rival not to “run away” from him.

“I’m extremely confident I’d beat that boy down… He’s just a big bully,” Garcia said. “(The win over Cruz) didn’t even make my pulse go up.

“Don’t run away from the specialness. I can hit like that too. I can hit like that too.”

Both fighters could continue fighting other opponents in the lightweight division while both continue to build their records up and increase their drawing power before a future fight. But Garcia says he has no problem stepping in there with Davis sooner rather than later in the hopes of giving boxing fans an amazing fight between two heavy-hitting punchers.

“We all know we can both knock people out. We all know we can put people to sleep that don’t belong in the ring with us. But, one day we got to step up and go against someone who can also get slept. And, that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to get in there and give fans a fight they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Garcia said.

Do you want to see the boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis?