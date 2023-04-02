Pros react after Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in a majority draw at Gamebred Boxing 4

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee featured a rematch between Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens.

Aldo (31-8 MMA) and Stephens (29-21 MMA) had previously met inside of the Octagon at UFC on FOX 30 in July of 2018, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of first-round TKO.

Jose Aldo was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Zambrano in an exhibition boxing bout in Rio de Janeiro this past February.

As for Jeremy Stephens, ‘Lil Heathen‘ had most previously competed in November of 2022 under the PFL banner, where he suffered a submission loss to Natan Schulte.

Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Stephens’ rematch proved to be a great fight. Although many thought Jose Aldo would cruise to another victory over ‘Lil Heathen’, that did not prove to be the case. Stephens looked very comfortable in his boxing debut and battled ‘The King of Rio’ for the full six rounds. After all was said and done, the bout was ruled a majority draw.

Official Gamebred Boxing 4 Result: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in a majority draw

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Stephens’ below:

I would say it’s 1 to 1 after two rounds, Jeremy Stevens versus Josée, Aldo gamebread boxing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 2, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing 4:

Jose Aldo (@josealdojunior) and Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) DRAW in their boxing match for #GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/3ntVpwFfmD — Combat Sports Outlet (@combatsportsout) April 2, 2023

Me and Aldo should box — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

