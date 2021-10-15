Fury vs Wilder 3 PPV buys fall well short of pre-fight goal

The domestic pay-per-view buys for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder in the United States reportedly came in at just under 600,000.

The dust has officially settled on the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder with Fury, after an epic contest last Saturday night, coming out on top after a decisive knockout in the eleventh round.

As you’d expect, there were some pretty high expectations for what this bout could achieve given everything they’ve gone through – but in the end, it fell short of the mark with just under 600,000 buys in the United States.

Hearing the #FuryWilder3 PPV did just under 600k. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 13, 2021

There was also said to be 300,000 overseas buys with a large chunk likely coming from the United Kingdom on BT Sport.

Bob Arum may wind up being disappointed with these figures given the fact that he thought it’d do far better than the rematch but either way, there’s a lot to be said for the PPV price of $79.99 and how much that may have thrown fans off the scent of buying it.

