Leon Edwards claps back after being accused of ducking other welterweight contenders

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards clapped back after being accused of ducking other welterweight contenders.

Fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has accused Edwards of being “scared” and ducking fights at 170lbs, but as far as “Rocky” goes, that is simply not true. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Edwards clapped back at Burns for suggesting that he is ducking other 170lbs fighters. As far as Edwards goes, he has accepted all the fights the UFC has offered him and is the one who is taking all the risks.

“I’m the only one that’s taking all these risks. Khamzat (Chimaev), Masvidal, (Nate) Diaz, I’m the only one that’s fighting and taking all these lower ranked guys. Like what the f*ck is going on?” Edwards said.

“Like I said, it is what it is. I keep doing my thing. I keep making my moves, keep making my money and eventually, I’ll be a world champion.”

Edwards will next step into the Octagon in December when he takes on rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269. With a win against Masvidal, it is widely expected that Edwards will be next in line to fight for the belt. After all, Edwards is currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, so if he goes in there and takes care of business against Masvidal, that would be 11 fights where he hasn’t lost. At that point, it would be hard for the UFC to deny him a title shot.

At the same time, though, you know that Burns and the other critics will be waiting for him. So while Edwards has a clear focus on Masvidal and then getting the belt, it seems pretty clear that there are a lot of other welterweights who would love to fight him, too.

Do you think Leon Edwards will defeat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 and earn the next title shot at 170lbs?