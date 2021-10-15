Nate Diaz questions if something is wrong with Vicente Luque, ‘The Silent Assassin’ responds by raising his offer

Vicente Luque has upped the stakes after Nate Diaz questioned why he hasn’t received a contract for their proposed fight yet.

For a few weeks now we’ve seen both Luque and Diaz hinting, and outright confirming, that they want to meet in what would be a huge welterweight showdown to end the year for the UFC.

There’s been no official confirmation as to whether or not the fight is actually happening and based on these interactions between the two men, it appears as if we’re missing one of the key components – the contract.

I ain’t got a contract

It must be something wrong wit luque — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

You know I’m in from day one! I’ve never backed up from a fight and I’m not gonna start now!! We can do it when and where you want I’m ready. — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) October 14, 2021

I’ll raise my offer we can go as many rounds as you want and let’s make it an all stand up war no take downs allowed! #FOTY — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) October 14, 2021

While Diaz may be coming off the back of a spirited defeat to Leon Edwards earlier this year, Luque’s wins over Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley are still fresh in the mind of the masses.

If Luque can overcome the resilience of Diaz and secure another stoppage victory, he may not be too far away from challenging Kamaru Usman for the strap. On the flip side, Nate seems to be here for a good time – and it’s hard not to love that.

