Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281

Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event.

Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.

Following his title fight with Jon Jones, Dominick Reyes went on to suffer a pair of nasty knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka in his next two Octagon appearances. Those setbacks prompted ‘The Devastator’ to take a lengthy hiatus from the sport. After eighteen months on the sidelines, Reyes returned to action at last night’s UFC 281 event in New York.

Standing in the way of Reyes’ return to the win column was Ryan ‘Superman’ Spann (21-7 MMA). The 31-year-old American entered last night’s event looking to build off the momentum of his recent submission victory over Ion Cutelaba from back in May.

Last night’s ‘Reyes vs. Spann’ matchup resulted in another brutal knockout loss for the former light heavyweight title challenger in Reyes. ‘Superman’ dropped ‘The Devastator‘ with a left jab and finished the job with a heavy shot to his downed opponent.

Immediately following the conclusion of that contest, Jon Jones took to Twitter with the following set of tweets directed at his former foe:

I didn’t take his confidence, in his mind he beat me. Maybe that’s his problem. https://t.co/wofHtza2zv — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“I didn’t take his confidence; in his mind he beat me. Maybe that’s his problem.” – Jones replied to a fan suggesting he took Reyes’ confidence.

I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health. https://t.co/cnV4GaAo0j — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“I don’t know if feel bad are the words, I would say more like concerned for his health.” – Jones replied when asked if he belt bad for Dominick.

'Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game' — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

“Get on the sidelines permanently or get in the game”

That was his message to me in one of his last interviews, now that’s my message back to him. https://t.co/U7xvnayY7C — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

