Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is “ruining his legacy” by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN, challenges ‘Money’ to a real fight

Jake Paul is claiming Floyd Mayweather is ‘ruining his legacy’ by fighting no-name guys in RIZIN and is challenging ‘Money’ to a real fight.

Paul has had an ongoing rivalry with Mayweather, 45, ever since the former faced Jake’s brother Logan Paul in the boxing ring in 2021. That bout was billed as an entertainment event, and although it had eight, three minute rounds, there were no judges and there was no official winner.

- Advertisementss -

Jake Paul, 25, is doubling down on the fact that he believes Mayweather is scared for face him in a professional bout and is instead fighting ‘no-name’ fighters in RIZIN.

Paul took to ‘Twitter‘ with a video statement to Mayweather beginning with:

- Advertisement -

“Dear Floyd Mayweather”

“Alright, ladies and gentlemen, picture this: It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans money, wasting his fans time. He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting and then he chooses to fight.”

Continuing Paul said:

- Advertisement -

“Just to make some money to pay his tax bills. Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that he will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight, 140 pounds or something. I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real. Floyd, I will fight you. And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165 — we can get that done, make a couple $100 million dollars. But what will your excuse be?”

Concluding, Jake Paul challenged Floyd Mayweather:

“You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know — you know what’s going to happen. I want to say, ‘I’ve got your 0.’ I don’t want to just say, ‘I’ve got your hat.’ I got your 0. But you’re going to find a way to dance around this. You’ve said, ‘Once he finds a professional fighter, he’s going to get destroyed, it’ll be bad for him”

Why not let that be you? The best ever. (singing) There’s only one Mayweather. But he’s scared to fight Jake Paul. It’s 2022, I can’t believe what the f**k’s going on, guys.”

Would you like to see a Jake Paul vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -