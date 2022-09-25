Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura in Round 2 at Super RIZIN (Video)

Floyd Mayweather picked up another exhibition victory at Super RIZIN.

Mayweather took on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. This bout was scheduled for three rounds, but Mayweather only needed two. He scored a knockout victory over Asakura in the second stanza.

There certainly wasn’t a lack of effort on Asakura’s part. He was getting in a few decent shots, but even at the age of 45, Mayweather’s mastery of boxing was just too much. A right hand floored Asakura, which caused referee Kenny Bayless to take a close look at him. He determined that Asakura, who was stumbling on his way back up, should not continue.

A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️ 『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

🎟PPV🔻https://t.co/xluM3LdybU pic.twitter.com/hivHA3WrUn — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Mayweather is now 2-0 under the RIZIN banner, even though both matchups won’t go on the pro record. In his first exhibition in RIZIN, Mayweather scored a first-round TKO victory over Tenshin Nasukawa.

After the fight, Mayweather thanked Saitama for having him once again (h/t ESPN).

“I would like to thank the whole country of Japan,” Mayweather said afterward. “Unbelievable country, unbelievable people. An exciting, incredible turnout. Round of applause for this great competitor right here. Thanks for having me,” Mayweather told the crowd. “I’ll be back.”

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who fought Mayweather back in 2015, was in attendance to show support for “Money.” He also briefly discussed his experience in Japan.

“I hope this is not my last invitation to watch a good fight, a good exhibition,” Pacquiao said.

This was Mayweather’s second exhibition bout of the year. He took on Don Moore in a one-sided beatdown in favor of “Money” back in May. Mayweather is set to have his third exhibition bout this year in November against YouTuber Deji.

