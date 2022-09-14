Floyd Mayweather reportedly set to box YouTuber Deji on November 13th in Dubai

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly working on another exhibition match with a YouTuber.

‘Money’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in Japan. Mayweather will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena, and will be his second bout in RIZIN. He first faced Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

In that outing, the former boxing champion scored a first-round knockout. Thus starting off on the right foot in the exhibition boxing game. While Mayweather retired from professional contests following a 2017 knockout over Conor McGregor, he hasn’t retired from competing.

It seems that Floyd Mayweather now has another exhibition boxing match set. According to a report from Mirror Fighting, the former champion will face YouTuber, Deji, in November. The bout will be set in Dubai and will be a part of the Titans Fight Series.

advertisement - continue reading below

The matchup will be the second time that the 45-year-old has faced a content creator. Mayweather fought Logan Paul in an exhibition last June, and that outing ended in a no-contest after eight rounds. ‘The Maverick’ has since sued the boxer for not paying him.

However, the difference between Logan Paul and Deji is massive. The former had a huge height, and weight advantage over Mayweather, while the latter doesn’t have that. However, what Deji does have is a professional boxing win.

The British star, known for being KSI’s brother, made his pro boxing debut last month. On the undercard of his brother’s return, he scored a knockout victory over fellow content creator, Fousey. Prior to that win, Deji had gone 0-3 in amateur contests.

As of now, it’s not clear how the fight will be broadcasted, or who will be on the undercard. However, the report from Mirror Fighting stated that names such as Anthony Taylor, Paul Daley, and Harley Benn have been approached for the event.

advertisement - continue reading below

Do you want to see Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji? Sound off in the comment section below!