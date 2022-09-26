Floyd Mayweather set to face British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13

Floyd Mayweather is set to face British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13th, 2022.

It was officially announced today that Floyd Mayweather will meet Deji Olatunji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this coming November.

Mayweather, 45, is hot off a second round KO victory over Mikuru Asakara this past Sunday, September 25th which took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan (see that here).

Mayweather took to Instagram following his victory saying:

“I make this shit look so easy cause it is.”

Continuing his undefeated (50-0) boxing record, ‘Money’ isn’t wasting anytime getting back in the ring. The match with ‘Deji’ will mark his 3rd fight of 2022 – not bad for the seasoned veteran sensation.

Mayweather retired after defeating Conor McGregor back in summer 2017. However, retirement didn’t last long, as he’s already had four exhibition bouts, defeating Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and as of yesterday, Asakura.

Mayweather following his latest win, continued to say he wants to face more:

“YouTubers and MMA guys”.

“I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself. People will always pay to get a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather.”

Olatunji, 25, has gone 0-3 in exhibition bouts against Jake Paul, Vinne Hacker, and Alex Wassabi. ‘Deji’ does have 1 professional win to his name against stateside YouTuber ‘Fousey’ in August of this year.

The Brit is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

