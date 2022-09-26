x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » Boxing News » Floyd Mayweather set to face British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13
Boxing NewsDeji OlatunjiFloyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather set to face British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13

Susan Cox

Floyd Mayweather is set to face British YouTuber Deji Olatunji on November 13th, 2022.

It was officially announced today that Floyd Mayweather will meet Deji Olatunji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai this coming November.

- Advertisementss -

Mayweather, 45, is hot off a second round KO victory over Mikuru Asakara this past Sunday, September 25th which took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan (see that here).

Mayweather took to Instagram following his victory saying:

- Advertisement -

“I make this shit look so easy cause it is.”

Floyd Mayweather Mikuru Asakura
(via Philip FONG)

Continuing his undefeated (50-0) boxing record, ‘Money’ isn’t wasting anytime getting back in the ring. The match with ‘Deji’ will mark his 3rd fight of 2022 – not bad for the seasoned veteran sensation.

Mayweather retired after defeating Conor McGregor back in summer 2017. However, retirement didn’t last long, as he’s already had four exhibition bouts, defeating Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and as of yesterday, Asakura.

Mayweather following his latest win, continued to say he wants to face more:

- Advertisement -

“YouTubers and MMA guys”.

“I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself. People will always pay to get a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather.”

Olatunji, 25, has gone 0-3 in exhibition bouts against Jake Paul, Vinne Hacker, and Alex Wassabi. ‘Deji’ does have 1 professional win to his name against stateside YouTuber ‘Fousey’ in August of this year.

The Brit is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

Will you be watching Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji on November 13th?

Do you think Mayweather can remain undefeated?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
Previous articleNoboyuki Sakakibara apologizes after “vile individual” disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN
Next articleDeiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 targeted for UFC 283

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy