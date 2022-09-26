Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 targeted for UFC 283

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will be fighting for the fourth time in January.

According to MMA reporter Rodrigo Del Campo Gonzalez, Figueiredo and Moreno are targeted to fight at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 21. It’s uncertain if the fight will serve as the main event, but all signs point to the fight being made official soon.

“Can confirm final arrangements are taking place for Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo IV to unify the UFC’s 125lb title on Jan 21st 2023 at #UFC283. First show in Brazil since March 2020, 1st in Rio since May 2019 and the 4th fight between in little over 2 years,” Del Campo Rodriguez tweeted.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno first met at UFC 256 when Figueiredo was the flyweight champ and the fight ended as a draw. Both men had a quick turnaround after both competing at UFC 255, and the first fight was one of the best fights of 2020, and had the champ not gotten a point deduction, he would’ve won.

They then had an immediate rematch at UFC 263 with Moreno winning by third-round submission. They then fought for the third straight time and it was Figueiredo who won by decision at UFC 270 to reclaim his flyweight title to set up the fourth fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) is coming off three straight fights against Moreno. Prior to the fights with Moreno, he defended his belt once with a submission win over Alex Perez and won the vacant title by submitting Joseph Benavidez. In his career, he holds notable wins over Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja, and John Moraga among others.

Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) won the interim flyweight title by defeating Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 after three straight fights against Figueiredo. Moreno also holds notable wins over Brandon Royval, Jussie Formiga, Louis Smolka, and Ryan Benoit among others.

Who do you think will win the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?

