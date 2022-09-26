Noboyuki Sakakibara apologizes after “vile individual” disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN

Noboyuki Sakakibara is apologizing after ‘vile individual’ disrespected Floyd Mayweather at Super RIZIN.

Super RIZIN featured Floyd Mayweather’s return to Japan to fight Mikuru Asakura on Saturday September 24th at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

The result was Mayweather knocking out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their exhibition boxing bout (see that here).

Prior to the match, there was a the flower-gifting ceremony (a tradition before Japanese fights), and the person who was in charge of giving a bouquet of flowers to Floyd Mayweather tossed them to the canvas, a sure sign of disrespect, rather than handing them to the boxer. Mayweather who appeared to be a bit confused by the gesture, picked up the flowers and proceeded to hand them to his corner.

After the event concluded, RIZIN FF president Noboyuki Sakakibara was pretty upset about the incident and took to ‘Instagram‘ with the following statement:

“Thank you for all who attended, and tuned in for today’s event. I truly appreciate all 22 fighters from the bottom of my heart.”

Continuing Sakakibara said:

“And again, we deeply apologize for letting such a vile individual step into the sacred ring. We promise that we will make sure such actions will never be taken place ever again.”

The flower-tosser has been identified as Takushi Okuno, the leader of the Burdock political party.

In his post fight comments, Mayweather after his second round KO win, simply said:

“I would like to thank the whole country of Japan. Unbelievable country, unbelievable people. An exciting, crazy turnout, round of applause for this tough competitor.”

Although an unfortunate sign of disrespect and a blemish on the Japanese culture, Mayweather opted not to comment on the flower incident.

As for what is next for Mayweather, rumours are flying that he could face Pacman or Jake Paul or even Conor McGregor in the boxing ring in the near future. Of course, there is no confirmation that any of these bouts will take place.

Who would you like to see the 45 year old fight next?

