Logan Paul rips ‘weasel’ Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match

Logan Paul has taken a shot at Floyd Mayweather for allegedly not paying him for their boxing match.

Paul and Mayweather fought in an exhibition back in June in a highly-anticipated bout that did well in the lead-up and on pay-per-view as it sold around 1 million. However, months later, Paul posted a picture of Mayweather on his Instagram story where he blasted “Money” for not paying him.

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight pic.twitter.com/YMZrfD4NI3 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 27, 2021

“pay me my Money u f*****g corny weasel fo a human @floydmayweather,” Paul wrote.

In the lead-up to the fight, Logan Paul revealed in an interview he was expecting to make around $20 million and was making 10 percent of the cut of the PPV. Mayweather, meanwhile, was guaranteed $10 million and 50 percent of the PPV, so perhaps Paul has not gotten his cut from the PPV sales.

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million,” Mayweather said. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more. $35 million for 12 rounds or $100 million for six rounds — big difference.”

Paul and Mayweather ended up going all eight rounds and no winner was announced. Paul had a bit of success early on but he gassed out but Mayweather couldn’t put him out. However, since then, the undefeated boxer claimed he could’ve knocked him out if he wanted to.

“I did an exhibition with the YouTuber Logan Paul. We had fun,” Mayweather said. “People gotta know, there’s a difference between a real fight and an exhibition. All I did was work out from time to time. If it was a real fight, it would’ve been a blowout in the first round.”

