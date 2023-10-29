Daniel Cormier declares Francis Ngannou as “the baddest man on the planet” after taking Tyson Fury to a split decision: “Make no mistake”

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou showed the world that he is the baddest dude on planet Earth.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC

Ngannou may have not nabbed a victory over Tyson Fury in their October 28 boxing match, but he still shocked the world. Ngannou had an incredible performance for someone with zero pro boxing experience going up against the top heavyweight in all of boxing. “The Predator” even dropped “The Gypsy King.” Ultimately, Ngannou fell short via split decision, but he’s being viewed as the true winner in life.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU REACTS FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO TYSON FURY

Daniel Cormier Gushes Over Francis Ngannou’s Showing

During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier explained why he thinks Francis Ngannou is the baddest man on the planet.

“Francis Ngannou proved that he is the baddest man on the planet,” Cormier said. “Why? Because he was the heavyweight champion of the UFC, and he fought the lineal heavyweight champion of the world to a split decision. Tyson Fury could not fight Francis Ngannou in mixed martial arts in the way that Francis fought Tyson in boxing. There’s no way a fight between any boxer and the UFC heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts goes to that type of decision. It was the most impressive performance I’ve ever seen for a guy outside of the realm of expertise.

“Make no mistake,” Cormier said.

While Ngannou scored a massive payday for his clash with Fury, he figures to be in for more lucrative fights following his effort against Fury. He is due for his PFL MMA debut next year, but the boxing world will surely want to see him back in a boxing ring soon. Some are even calling for a Fury rematch despite the fact that “The Gypsy King” is lined up for a title unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

