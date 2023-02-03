Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz as Stockton slugger targets clash with Canelo Alvarez: “Nate Diaz can box”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn isn’t ruling out Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez.

The Stockton slugger fought out his UFC contract last September, as he defeated Tony Ferguson. Immediately following the victory, Diaz teased that he would move to the boxing ring next. However, he also didn’t rule out a possible return to the octagon.

In the months since his last bout, the Stockton native has teased several different opportunities. In October, he showed up to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and got into a fight with the YouTuber’s team. Diaz also recently teased that he could sign to RIZIN.

Nonetheless, a clash with ‘The Problem Child’ is now off the table as he will be boxing with Tommy Fury. With that in mind, Diaz is currently opponentless for a possible boxing debut. However, the UFC legend could have some great management to guide him in his new field.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he’s been in discussions with Nate Diaz. The boxing promoter noted that the former UFC title challenger requested to fight Canelo Alvarez. While Hearn didn’t say the bout is in the works, he also didn’t rule it out either.

“It was just a friendly conversation to say, ‘What are you thinking?’ And Nate Diaz’s mindset is, ‘I want to fight Canelo Àlvarez.’ And who knows?” Hearn said. “It’s very difficult to give Nate Diaz a shot in a Canelo Àlvarez fight. But again, Nate Diaz can box. I’m not saying he’s going to compete with Canelo Àlvarez.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued,“But he’s got a big fanbase and I think there’s a fascination behind seeing these guys do something different. It’s the unknown. What’s going to happen?”

“At least with [Francis] Ngannou against AJ you’ve got two huge punchers where something could happen. I have no idea. What if Francis Ngannou came out and they traded up and he knocked Anthony Joshua out?”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Canelo Alvarez?