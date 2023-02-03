Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling.

In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.

Islam: Australia don't have wrestling. Volk had to remind Makhachev that he’s a wrestling national champ 😅 #UFC284 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/cpNeKIrWum — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 2, 2023

“All my opponents say I’m gonna stop his wrestling he not going to take me down bu brother Australia doesn’t have wrestling,” Makhachev said in an interview with Daniel Cormier. “That’s why I don’t care. Alex, if you are a good wrestler and have a good defense, you can go to the Olympic games from Australia.”

Volkanovski then said he doesn’t need wrestling but rather needs takedown defense. He then had a clever response to Makhachev.

“I was actually the national champion… As you said, this is MMA. We all know your hope is to try and grab a hold of me and hold me down. And if that doesn’t work, we know how uncomfortable you’re gonna be in there,” Volkanovski said.

There’s no question Volkanovski’s wrestling and takedown defense will be tested against Makhachev at UFC 284. But, what makes it interesting is Makhachev being so confident he will get the featherweight champ down while Volkanovski feels he will be able to keep the fight standing.

Islam Makhachev (23-1) won the lightweight title last time out with a submission win over Charles Oliveira. In his UFC run, he holds notable wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, Nik Lentz, and Arman Tsarukyan among others.

Alexander Volkanovski (25-1) defended his featherweight title for the fourth time last time out with a decision win over Max Holloway. The Aussie is undefeated in the UFC and holds notable wins over Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Jose Aldo, and Chad Mendes among others.

Who do you think will win at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski?