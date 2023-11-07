Sean O’Malley reveals UFC signed off on potential Ryan Garcia boxing match: “If it makes us money, we’ll do it”

By Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley could face Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring, if it makes money.

Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia

‘Sugar’ recently booked his 2024 return, and a rematch with Marlon Vera. Sean O’Malley is currently expected to face ‘Chito’ once again at UFC 299 in March, for the first time since 2020. That year, the Ecuadorian scored a first-round stoppage win over the future champion after he suffered an injury.

However, Sean O’Malley has largely been more focused on the boxing ring and names such as Ryan Garcia. Over the last few weeks, the UFC champion has discussed possible bouts with names such as Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis. He even revealed that the promotion already rejected a potential boxing match with ‘The Dream’, largely due to the boxer’s lack of drawing power.

That being said, the UFC is reportedly open to Sean O’Malley vs. Ryan Garcia. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, ‘Sugar’ stated that he already discussed the bout with the MMA promotion. According to the bantamweight champion, if it can make money, they’re down.

Sean O'Malley

Image via: @sugasean on Instagram

“I feel like I’m going to box someday, I know that.” Sean O’Malley stated on The MMA Hour when asked about a potential move to the boxing ring. “Those guys [Haney and Davis] aren’t pay-per-view guys, they don’t really sell. They said that Ryan Garcia is like, if any of them were to be a fight, he would be the one that had the most potential for me, as far as just a big pay-per-view.”

He continued, “The UFC said ‘If it makes us money, we’ll do it'”.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring in the future?

