Joseph Parker defeats Deontay Wilder (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - December 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ results, including the co-main event between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing

Wilder (43-2-1) will be competing for the first time since scoring first-round knockout victory over Robert Helenius in October of 2022 (see that here). That victory was of course preceded by back-to-back stoppage losses to Tyson Fury. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has won 42 of his 43 career wins by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Joseph Parker (33-3) enters tonight’s contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Simon Kean back in October of this year. The New Zealand Samoan has won 23 of his 33 career wins by way of knockout.

Tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ co-main event proved to a be a very one-sided contest. Joseph Parker was able to outpoint Deontay Wilder in each of the opening seven rounds before eventually rocking ‘The Bronze Bomber’ with a big right hand in round eight. Although Wilder survived the onslaught, he was unable to get anything going in the final four rounds and Parker walked away with a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

Check out the fight highlights below from X:

Official ‘Day of Reckoning’ Result: Joseph Parker def. Deontay Wilder by unanimous decision (118-111, 118-110 and 120-108)

The hope was for Wilder to take on Anthony Joshua in the first quarter of 2024. However, after tonight’s result, that potential blockbuster bout no longer seems to be in the cards.

