Anthony Joshua stops Otto Wallin (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ results, including the main event between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin.

Anthony Joshua, Otto Wallin, Boxing, Day of Reckoning

Joshua (27-3) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Robert Helenius in August of this year (see that here). Prior to that, the British boxer had earned a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin.

Meanwhile, Otto Wallin (26-2) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Murat Gassiev in September of this year. The Swedish standouts lone career defeat came at the hands of Tyson Fury by way of decision.

Tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ main event resulted in a solid showing from the former WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring heavyweight title holder. Anthony Joshua was able to outpoint Otto Wallin in each of the first four rounds, this before putting together a dominant round five. The British powerhouse was able to rock the Swede with a big combination that appeared to break Wallin’s nose. Although Otto was able to make it to the bell, his corner had seen enough and decided to throw in the towel between rounds.

Check out the highlights below from X:

Official Result: Anthony Joshua def. Otto Wallin via TKO in Round 5

The hope was for Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder in the first quarter of 2024. However, with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ losing a lopsided decision to Joseph Parker earlier this evening, that fight no longer appears to be in the cards.

What did you think of tonight’s ‘Day of Reckoning’ main event? Share your thoughts in the comments on social media.

