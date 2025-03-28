Walt Harris released from the UFC amid lengthy suspension due to drug test failure

Longtime heavyweight contender Walt Harris is no longer a member of the UFC.

‘The Big Ticket’ hasn’t been seen in the cage in almost four years now. Walt Harris last appeared in action at UFC Vegas 28 in June 2021, in a clash against Marcin Tybura. The hard-hitting heavyweight entered the cage riding a two-fight losing streak, badly needing a victory. Sadly for Harris, ‘Tybur’ handed him a first-round knockout loss that night in Las Vegas. As it turns out, that will likely be Harris’s final bout in the promotion.

In 2023, the heavyweight was booked to face Josh Parisian at UFC Vegas 77. The bout would’ve ended a two-year layoff for Walt Harris, who suffered an injury preparing for a bout against Tai Tuivasa in late 2021. However, ‘The Big Ticket’ never faced Parisian. A few days out from fight day, the 41-year-old failed a drug test for a banned substance and was quickly handed a four-year suspension.

With Walt Harris currently unable to fight until 2027, the promotion has decided to part ways with him. The news was first reported by MMA Fighting earlier this week. As of now, Harris hasn’t commented on the release, but it obviously doesn’t come as a massive surprise. When the heavyweight will be able to compete, he’ll be 43 years old, and riding a three-fight losing streak.

Walt Harris has been removed from the UFC roster, per UFC officials. Harris hasn’t fought since 2021 and he was handed a 4 year suspension after testing positive for steroids that doesn’t end until 2027. Now he’s been removed from the UFC roster H/T @guicruzzz #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 26, 2025

Nonetheless, Walt Harris’ release wraps up a long run with the promotion. ‘The Big Ticket’ first joined the UFC in 2013, making his debut on the undercard of The Ultimate Fighter 18 finale. Sadly for Harris, his initial run in the promotion was a short one. After back-to-back losses to Jared Rosholt and Nikita Krylov, he was released. However, the heavyweight was able to fight his way back into the promotion by the end of 2014.

Walt Harris’ second run in the company was far more successful. From 2014 to 2021, the heavyweight earned knockout wins over the likes of Aleksei Oleinik, Serghei Spivac, and Chase Sherman. If Harris never returns to the company, he’ll end his run with a 6-9 (1 No Contest) promotional record.

However, if the 41-year-old decides to fight again, he’ll likely have multiple suitors. The newly launched Global Fight League could take an interest in Walt Harris, as could promotions such as ONE Championship and the PFL. However, ‘The Big Ticket’ is currently unable to compete until the summer of 2027.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you want to see Walt Harris fight again?