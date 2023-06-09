Deontay Wilder confirms he’s had talks about fighting Francis Ngannou: “Something that could truly happen”

By Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he has held talks with Francis Ngannou’s team regarding a fight between the two.

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou at the UFC Performance Institute

When you think of heavy hitters in boxing, you think of Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is one of the most ferocious knockout artists in the history of the sport, and he’s far from done yet.

Of course, while his priority will be to win another world title, he’s also got Francis Ngannou on his mind. ‘The Predator’ has proven his worth during his time in the UFC but now, he wants to enter the squared circle. He’s already spoken about the idea of taking on Wilder in the past, and it’s certainly caught the attention of the combat sports realm.

In addition to that, though, we now have confirmation from Wilder himself that this could soon become a reality.

“All things and any things are possible. So, you know, me and Francis have had discussions, we’ve had meetings, with both parties as far as the team is concerned. So, this is a real conversation that has been taking place. Not just amongst the combat family, but amongst the teams as well. So, this is something that could truly happen. The best is yet to come, overall.

Wilder teases Ngannou fight

“There are so many things that I could say, so many things I could try to put into words to say, but at the end of the day, we’ll see what happens when it happens. That’s the best way I can give people peace of mind. These things are in discussion, but we’ll see what happens. When it happens, it’s gonna be amazing.”

Do you want to see Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

