Watch | Dan Hardy’s live reaction to Jesus Pinedo upsetting Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4 (Video)
PFL commentator Dan Hardy couldn’t hide his disappointment in seeing Brendan Loughnane get finished last night.
Ever since leaving the UFC, Dan Hardy has been a hot commodity. He’s incredibly knowledgable within the industry, he’s passionate, and he’s a fantastic commentator. So, then, it’s no surprise that PFL showed great interest in bringing him over.
Last night, he was on the call at PFL 4 when Brendan Loughnane took on Jesus Pinedo. Given Brendan’s status as the reigning featherweight champion, it was expected that he’d be able to run through Pinedo. Instead, Jesus was able to finish him in quick fashion, knocking Loughnane out of the playoff picture in the process.
It’s safe to say that this is one of the biggest MMA upsets of the year so far. As you can imagine, with Hardy being quite close to Loughnane, he couldn’t hide his emotions when the moment happened.
Dan Hardy’s reaction to the Jesus Pineda upset 😬 #PFL #MMA (via @BenTheBaneDavis) pic.twitter.com/OYw2bViQ1L
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 9, 2023
Hardy’s heartbreak
When you see someone you know and respect go down in such a manner, it’s always going to be hard to take. While the biggest story of this bout is obviously the resilience and performance of Pinedo, it’s tough to see Loughnane’s reign come to an end prematurely. At the very least, he would’ve been expected to make a run in the playoffs and potentially even make it to the finals again. Alas, that isn’t going to happen this year.
Some have argued that Hardy’s silence was unprofessional and that he should’ve been able to say something in the immediate aftermath. While there’s something to be said for that, Kenny Florian certainly didn’t disappoint by helping the viewers to understand the magnitude of what had just happened.
What was your opinion of Dan Hardy’s reaction to Brendan Loughnane’s loss? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
