Watch | Dan Hardy’s live reaction to Jesus Pinedo upsetting Brendan Loughnane at PFL 4 (Video)

PFL commentator Dan Hardy couldn’t hide his disappointment in seeing Brendan Loughnane get finished last night.

Ever since leaving the UFC, Dan Hardy has been a hot commodity. He’s incredibly knowledgable within the industry, he’s passionate, and he’s a fantastic commentator. So, then, it’s no surprise that PFL showed great interest in bringing him over.

Last night, he was on the call at PFL 4 when Brendan Loughnane took on Jesus Pinedo. Given Brendan’s status as the reigning featherweight champion, it was expected that he’d be able to run through Pinedo. Instead, Jesus was able to finish him in quick fashion, knocking Loughnane out of the playoff picture in the process.

It’s safe to say that this is one of the biggest MMA upsets of the year so far. As you can imagine, with Hardy being quite close to Loughnane, he couldn’t hide his emotions when the moment happened.